Keep Arkansas Beautiful – The Great American Clean-Up

Last year, Arkansans removed more than 338,000 pounds of litter from roadsides, waterways and other public spaces. Tomorrow is Arkansas Day and Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s Executive Director Mark Camp and Otto the Otter are here to tell us about opportunities to help take care of Arkansas’s natural beauty starting this spring.

Last year, Arkansans did an amazing job cleaning up our state and we want to encourage them to make a New Year’s Resolution to continue to do their part by not littering and helping remove it this year. We definitely do not want that momentum to slow down in 2020. Each spring, we promote the Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup.

When does the cleanup start and how can Arkansans register a cleanup?

The Great American Cleanup kicks off on March 1 and cleanup opportunities will be available through May 31. You can go to the “Get Involved” tab on KeepArkansasBeautiful.com.

You can find a cleanup near you on our “Calendar of Events”.

If you click on “Event Registration” you can fill out our form in less than two minutes and register your cleanup event.

Can cleanup supplies be requested?

We can provide cleanup supplies if a cleanup coordinator requests them. When you submit the cleanup registration form, you can let us know how many volunteers you anticipate having and what supplies you’ll need. We offer latex and cotton gloves, trash bags, safety vests if your cleanup is along a roadway, mesh litter bags for waterway cleanups, vinyl banners to promote your cleanup and t-shirts.

This year, there are some changes with KAB’s annual spring youth poster contest. What can teachers expect this year?

Our winning posters this year will be displayed at the Forrest Fun – Earth Day event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 22 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Otto the Otter will be there with our booth and our display of amazing winning posters.

How do teachers enter their classrooms into the poster contest?

K-5th grade teachers can have their students draw on 8.5” x 11” paper images of litter prevention, recycling and beautification efforts or what their students think make Arkansas such a beautiful state to live in. Teachers will need to mail their posters to our office located at:

Keep Arkansas Beautiful

One Capitol Mall, Suite 4A-007

Little Rock, AR 72201

Entry deadline is Feb. 29. Winners will be announced on Earth week.

If you’re interested in participating in a cleanup this spring or entering your classroom into the poster contest, go to KeepArkansasBeautiful.com.