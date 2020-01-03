January Festivals & Events with Jenna Friday

Arkansas Festivals & Events Association highlights member festival Ozark Mountain Music Festival and gives details on their annual conference & trade show.

Arkansas Festivals & Events Association- Arkansas’s Festival & Event Headquarters!

January takes a slow turn in the festival world but that means something great for us today- we get to talk in length about two GREAT events happening this month.

First- the Ozark Mountain Music Festival (or OzMoMu) in Eureka Springs on January 16-19.

This is an indoor music festival held at the Basin Park Hotel that features an array of Folk, Bluegrass, Urban, & American Roots music all indoors over a 3 day period.

Headliners for this event feature Arkansauce (a great Arkansas based bluegrass band), Wood & Wire out of Texas, The Hillbenders (a nationally touring act from Springfield, MO), and Dirtfoot from Shreveport, LA who are self describes as gypsy punk country grumble boogie music.

Of course, Eureka Springs knows how to throw a good party and you can find all of the info for this festival and purchase ticket and hotel room packages at www.ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

And believe it or not, we did not plan things this way but happening just a couple of weeks after this festival in Eureka Springs is also our 36th Annual AFEA Conference & Trade Show also happening at the Basin Park Hotel.

This conference is designed for festival and event organizers and anyone who is involved in the production of festivals and events.

We have an exciting keynote speaker from the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival out of Franklin, TN and lots of other great presenters and sessions planned as well as vendors in attendance, an Entertainer Showcase and our annual Awards Luncheon where we recognize some of the best and brightest festivals and events in the state.

You can find full details for all of these events and many others on their website!