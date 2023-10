LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The annual Holiday Card Project is kicking off at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Co-chair of the project Ashley Parker stopped by Arkansas Today to give a speak peek at some of the cards and treats that are up for purchase this year.

Each card, gift tag and ornament feature original artwork pieces created by Arkansas Children’s patients.

Cards are available for purchase through the giftshop at the hospital or at ACHCardProject.com.