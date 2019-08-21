Great Arkansas Cleanup with Keep Arkansas Beautiful

Each fall, Arkansans improve their communities by volunteering in the Great Arkansas Cleanup. On September 7, Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s annual fall cleanup campaign will kick-off. Mark Camp, executive director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful, and Otto the Otter have come here to talk about how you can get involved this fall to help keep Arkansas beautiful!

Otto and I are very excited about the Great Arkansas Cleanup and we’ve already had 47 cleanups registered with us for the fall.

How long is the Great Arkansas Cleanup and how can someone register a cleanup?

The Great Arkansas Cleanup starts September 7 and runs through October 31. It’s really easy to volunteer for cleanup or even organize your own. You can check out the cleanups tab on our website to register and learn all about organizing your own. Or, click on the get involved tab to find a cleanup near you to volunteer for.

Television Personality: What if someone isn’t much for participating in groups or their schedule is so busy they want to be able to go pick up litter whenever they get the time?

We also have the Litter Grabbers Program. This is great for someone who doesn’t feel like participating in a large cleanup.

If you want to sign up to be a Litter Grabber, we will send you a free Cleanup Kit, which includes trash bags, gloves, and a T-shirt. You can pick up trash while strolling around your neighborhood or visiting a park in your community. You can help clean up Arkansas at your own pace.

And, Keep Arkansas Beautiful has a new way for kids to get involved this fall as well.

This year, we have our new Great Arkansas Cleanup Youth Poster Contest. We are encouraging K-5 grade teachers to have their students draw what they think makes Arkansas super and submit it to us. Otto the Otter will make a guest appearance at the winning classroom in October, as well as bring some of his swag such as t-shirts, coloring books, stickers and more for the students. Full contest details are available on the “For Kids” section of keeparkansasbeautiful.com.

If you’re interested in participating in a cleanup this month or in October, go to keeparkansasbeautiful.com and click on the get involved tab to find a cleanup near you.