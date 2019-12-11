Gifts for Your Entertainment Lovers with Verizon Wireless

Gifts for Entertainment Lovers – The holidays are the perfect time to splurge on the gamer, music and movie lovers in your life.

• Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset: Take your gaming experience to the next level with this wireless gaming headset that offers next-generation surround sound to fully immerse yourself in games and movies. The flip microphone features passive noise cancellation, so every word is transmitted clearly. Muting audio is a breeze – just flip the mic up and stay focused on the task at hand.



• Verizon 5G MiFi M1000 Hotspot: Bring your internet anywhere with Verizon’s ultra-fast, user-friendly 5G hotspot. Gaming made simple with the long-lasting, high-capacity 4400 mAh battery that fuels faster with Quick Charge. Advanced administration tools and user settings also put hotspot security in your own hands, keeping your personal data protected.



• Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G: This seamless 5G-powered smartphone allows long-term play with an intelligent 4,300 mAh battery for hours of power. The game seamlessly between your phone and laptop with the next evolution of DeX Live. With a simple USB connection, the DeX gives the functionality of mobile and desktop apps – and the ability to drag and drop between devices.



• Verizon 5G Speeds: And with a 5G-enabled phone, you can stream movies, play games, and wirelessly cast in 4k resolution with ultra-fast speeds. 5G is in select cities now with 30 expected to be live by the end of the year.



• Power Beats Pro: With an adjustable secure-fit, these wireless earphones offer comfort and stability so you can listen to your favorite holiday playlists anywhere you go. Beats increase audio range and block background noise. A speech detection feature and multiple microphones enhance voice for clearer conversations in crowds.



• Play More Unlimited plan: This plan is geared towards anyone who loves streaming music, videos, movies, and gaming, giving them unlimited access to play as much as they want this holiday season. This plan includes HD-quality streaming on 4G LTE (720p), Unlimited mobile hotspot (15 GB on 4G LTE), and Apple Music.



• Verizon’s FREE gift for the year: Verizon is now offering streaming shows FREE for a year from Disney+ if you’re on an unlimited plan. Disney+ is the only place to stream everything from Iron Man to Moana, from Disney classics to exclusive originals. All on the #1 network for video streaming based on Nielsen. For additional online deals, click here!