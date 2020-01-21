Fresh Ideas with Molly Maid

Cleaning tips:

1. Cleaning shaker bottles — use 2 spoonfuls of baking soda w hot water. Soak and washout with soap and water. OR use a baby bottle scrubbie to clean out the bottle.

2. Smelly shoes — remove the stink from shoes by sparking baking soda into the shoes. It reacts with strong acidic compounds and gases and traps the odor.

3. Dryer sheets in gym bags.

4. Headphones — clean them with alcohol wipes.

5. DIY sanitizing wipes. Paper towels in a ziplock bag, 2 parts water to one part rubbing alcohol. Wipe down gym equipment, weights, etc.

For more information, click here!