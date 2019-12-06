December Festivals & Events with Jenna Friday

Jenna Friday from the AFEA gives a rundown of Christmas festivals and events from around the state.

 November events- 

Things slow down a lot event wise this month but the good news is that allows us to spend more time highlighting these awesome events that we do have going on in November so let’s jump right in!

 In just a minute I am going to turn things over to Kara here from the Faulkner County Library to talk about her event but first I want to tell you guys about FIRST FRIDAY MONTHLY MARKET in Camden happening TONIGHT. It’s called a market but it’s really a party and they do this each month in downtown Camden with a different theme.

This month’s theme is “Home for the Holidays” which is going to be a heartwarming tribute to our nation’s military and so there will be plenty of opportunities to honor and give back to former and current military families during that time as well as all of their usual fun with vendors and downtown businesses lining the streets and food trucks.

 November 6-10 is the America’s longest continuously running annual folk festival in Eureka Springs- the 72nd Ozark Folk Festival with the Barefoot Ball, free music in Basin Spring Park, Hedgehoppers, Marty Stuart will be performing at The Aud and of course, great folk music and dance in beautiful Eureka which is also where AFEA will hold their annual conference & trade show in January so if you have any interest in that please contact us.

 On November 16 BEATS & EATS in Searcy is back with “Gather & Give Thanks”. They create one of the longest Thanksgiving tables in the state in their downtown that is surrounded by food vendors and live music and a holiday market, there will also be live paintings, hayrides, games for kids and so much more. I attended this one last year and it not only was a lot of fun for our entire family but was just a great atmosphere all the way around.

 Friday & Saturday, November 22 & 23 at the Jacksonville Community Center is the 42nd Annual Holiday Craft & Gift Sale. There will be original works of art and unique gifts from Arkansas artists and vendors from surrounding areas. They’ll also have concessions and a toy drive going on during that time so if you’re looking for a fun way to shop some unique gifts you’ll want to check that out.

And now I am going to turn this over to Kara to tell you guys all about Comiconway happening this month.