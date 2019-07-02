Colonial Wines and Spirits: Brewnited States of America

Beer is booming, and breweries from coast to coast are making their beer available in Central Arkansas. Combine those with local breweries and the selection is better than ever before. Tristan Cripps of Colonial Wines & Spirits is here for a tour of the Brewnited States of America.

The Brewnited States Tour goes coast to coast and features beer from twenty-five different states including our six right here from Arkansas.

You can go to their websites to find out more at https://colonialwineshop.com/