1  of  2
Breaking News
4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Colonial Wines and Spirits: Brewnited States of America

Arkansas Today
Posted: / Updated:

Beer is booming, and breweries from coast to coast are making their beer available in Central Arkansas.  Combine those with local breweries and the selection is better than ever before.  Tristan Cripps of Colonial Wines & Spirits is here for a tour of the Brewnited States of America.

The Brewnited States Tour goes coast to coast and features beer from twenty-five different states including our six right here from Arkansas.

You can go to their websites to find out more at https://colonialwineshop.com/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss