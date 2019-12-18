Chocolate Avocado Cookie Recipe with Chef Mark Elliotte from Arkansas Heart Hospital

Dark Chocolate Avocado Cookie

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado (about ½ cup mashed avocado)

¼ cup sugar-free maple syrup (preferably erythritol based Lakanto syrup)

½ cup no salt added natural peanut butter

2 egg whites

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

3-4 drops liquid stevia

¼ cup stevia-sweetened chocolate chips

¼ cup chopped walnuts

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheet with parchment. Spray parchment with cooking spray and set aside.

2. Remove avocado flesh and place all ingredients except chocolate chips and walnuts in the food processor. Blend until smooth.

3. Fold chocolate chips and chopped walnuts into the cookie mixture until fully incorporated.

4. Use a spoon or cookie scoop to place about a ¼ cup of batter per cookie onto the cookie sheet. Once all the batter has been dished onto the sheet, cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes.

5. Remove from refrigerator and press down cookies into a flat cookie shape. Once all cookies have been pressed remove plastic wrap and place in oven.

6. Bake for approximately 10-12 or until center of cookie has set.