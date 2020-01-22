Chicken Caprese with Spinach Farro with Chef Serge

For the Chicken:

4 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts

1/2 Cup Olive Oil

1/4Cup Lemon Juice

1 tsp. Dried Basil

1 tsp. Dried Oregano

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1 tsp. Ground Black Pepper

For the Spinach Farro:

1 Cup Farro

2 cups chicken stock

1 Tbls. Unsalted Butter, divided

½ Purple Onion, diced

14 oz. Fresh Spinach Kosher Salt and Ground Black Pepper, to taste

2 Ripe Tomatoes, sliced into ½” thick slices

1 Ball Fresh Mozzarella, thinly sliced

Olive Oil Balsamic Glaze

Fresh Basil, chiffonade Combine olive oil, lemon juice, basil, oregano,

1 tsp. Kosher salt, and 1 tsp. black pepper in a bowl.

Put the chicken in the marinade, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Put the farro in a bowl and cover with room temperature water.

Allow soaking 15 minutes then drain and set aside.

While farro is soaking, heat 2 Tbls. butter in a heavy skillet.

Add the diced onions and saute until onions are translucent about 5 minutes.

Add the fresh spinach to the skillet and cook until spinach is wilted.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

While cooking the onions and spinach, bring a pot of chicken stock to a boil.

After draining the farrow, add it to the chicken stock (there should be enough stock to completely cover the farrow plus ½”).

Boil for 18 minutes then drain and add to the spinach mixture.

Add 2 Tbls. butter and stir to coat everything.

Adjust salt and pepper, if necessary.

Remove from heat and cover to keep warm.

To cook the chicken, heat a grill or a grill pan.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard the marinade.

Cook on grill or grill pan until cooked through and internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Meanwhile, heat a heavy cast-iron skillet over high heat.

Season both sides of the tomato slices with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Cook tomato slices in a skillet just until they start to wilt but not until they get soggy, and 1.5 minutes per side.

To assemble the chicken, place the chicken on a sheet pan and top with sliced tomatoes then sliced mozzarella.

Broil chicken in the oven until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 3-5 minutes.

To serve, mound the farro on the plate and top with the chicken.

Garnish with fresh basil chiffonade and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze.

