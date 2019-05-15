Chef Serge: Turkish Chicken Kebabs

Chef Serge is back in the studio, this time cooking up some Turkish Chicken Kebabs

Turkish Chicken Kebabs

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed into 1” pieces

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup Greek yogurt

3 Tbls. grapeseed oil

2 Tbls. tomato paste

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbls. red pepper paste

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. ground turmeric

1 tsp. ground cardamom

1 tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

Toum (garlic sauce) Recipe Follows

Finely dice your onions and garlic cloves.

Instructions

In a glass bowl, combine the onion, garlic, oil, tomato paste, red pepper paste, salt, black pepper, cardamon, turmeric, paprika. Add cubed chicken, cover and place in refrigerator and allow to marinade overnight.

Skewer chicken on skewers and discard leftover marinade. Grill on high heat until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Serve with warm pita bread and Toum Sauce.

Toum (Garlic Sauce)

Ingredients

– 1/2 cup cloves garlic

– 1 tsp. kosher salt

– 1/8 cup lemon juice

– 1.5 cups grapeseed oil

Instructions

In a food processor pulse the fresh garlic. Scrape the garlic from the edges until all the garlic is chopped. Add salt. Turn the food processor on slow and add lemon juice. Add the oil about a tablespoon at a time. Continue the process until all the oil and lemon juice incorporates with the garlic and you have a creamy paste.

If you would like to have Chef Serge with Vibrant Occasions cater an event you can book him on his website here.