Chef Serge: Roasted Turkish Eggplant

Last year, Arkansans removed more than 338,000 pounds of litter from roadsides, waterways and other public spaces. Tomorrow is Arkansas Day and Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s Executive Director Mark Camp and Otto the Otter are here to tell us about opportunities to help take care of Arkansas’s natural beauty starting this spring.

Last year, Arkansans did an amazing job cleaning up our state and we want to encourage them to make a New Year’s Resolution to continue to do their part by not littering and helping remove it this year. We definitely do not want that momentum to slow down in 2020. Each spring, we promote the Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup.