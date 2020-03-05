Chef Serge: Grilled Pork Chops with Chasseur Sauce

Grilled Pork Chops with Chasseur Sauce

For the Sauce:

1 tsp. canola oil

1 tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. fresh-ground black pepper

1 Tbls. butter

1 shallot, fine dice

2 garlic cloves, minced

8 oz. button mushrooms, sliced

½ cup dry white wine

1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

¾ cup veal stock

2 fresh thyme sprigs

1 bay leaf

1 Tbls. cornstarch

1 Tbls. water

1 green onion, diced

1 Tbls. parsley, finely chopped

For the Pork:

4 6 oz. Pork Chops

Kosher salt, to taste

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

1 Tbls. canola oil

For the Sauce:

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and saute mushrooms for 2 minutes. Add the diced shallots and minced garlic and saute for another 2 minutes until translucent. Season with salt and pepper. Add the wine and reduce by half. Add the chicken broth, veal stock, thyme and bay leaf and reduce again. Taste for seasoning, remove the bay leaf and thyme sprigs. Combine cornstarch and water. Add to sauce and continue to cook until thickened. Serve over cooked pork chops garnished with chopped green onion and fresh parsley.

For the Pork Chops:

Place a grill pan over medium-high heat until it starts smoking. Salt and pepper the pork chop and, working in batches, grill the chops for 5 minutes and turn over and continue to grill for another 4 minutes until the internal temperature is 145 degrees. Remove from grill pan and serve topped with chasseur sauce.