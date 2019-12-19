1  of  2
Busting Common Flu Shot Myths with Dr. Gene Shelby, MedExpress

Arkansas Today
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that everyone ages six months and older get an annual flu shot – yet, fewer than half of Americans received a flu vaccine last flu season.

Local healthcare professionals at MedExpress Urgent Care want to debunk some of the most common flu shot myths that may be preventing many people from getting vaccinated.

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect families, friends, and coworkers. In fact, the more people who protect against flu, the less flu in general – which is good for everyone. Flu vaccination can also reduce flu-related illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed days from work and school.

Still, there are many misconceptions about the safety and effectiveness of the flu shot. Dr. Gene Shelby, a physician with MedExpress, is here with us today to help shed some light on those common flu shot misconceptions.

