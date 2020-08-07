Big Sarge’s Fishing Report: Night fishing hot across the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Big Sarge says the waters are warm, and night fishing is popular across the state.
In the video above, Big Sarge and Crappie Pete from Fishing Arkansas on 103.7 The Buzz discuss fishing hot spots across the state.
