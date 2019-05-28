Arkansas Department of Heritage: Pioneer Day Camp Video

The Department of Arkansas Heritage is hosting its Pioneer Day Camp at the Historic Arkansas Museum this summer!

History will come alive as your children learn to explore what life was like in pioneer times in Arkansas with interactive games, crafts and other educational experiences. I have Aisha Credit and Casey Marshall here with me to tell us more about how we can join the fun!

That’s right, registration is open for our summer camp at the Historic Arkansas Museum. We have two sessions available, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. –

June 10 - 14 for rising 3rd through 6th graders

So tell me a little about what kinds of activities the campers will be doing?

• Working with a blacksmith

• Preparing a meal using pioneer recipes

• Visit with living history actors

• Participate in craft activities

• Play pioneer games

• Take part in music and dance activities

What activity did you bring to demonstrate today?

Something campers will be doing is repurposing items to make musical instruments, such as cans. I brought items that will be used to make a can-jo (banjo made with a can). (Casey can demonstrate how to put it together and also play a little!)



Wow – when are the Pioneer Day Camps and what can we expect?



The cost of camp is $85 for non-members and $65 for Historic Arkansas Museum members. Space is limited and registration is required at HistoricArkansas.org.

Scholarships are available for children that qualify. For more information, please contact Joleen Linson at (501) 324-9342 or joleen.linson@arkansas.gov.

Wonderful! Don’t forget to register today to take part in this educational and fun summer camp for kids to explore authentic Arkansas!

