2019 Governors Summit on Fatherhood

Dads play an integral role in their child’s life, even through adulthood. The Governor’s office, along with Arkansas Better Dads and the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services will hold an upcoming Summit on Fatherhood to help guide men of all ages to become better dads.

Randy Jumper, Executive Director of Arkansas Better Dads, joins today us to give us some details about the event and how you can get involved.

What do viewers need to know about this event?

Well, first of all, everyone is welcome! We’ve partnered with the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Governor’s office to hold two free events, both on Friday, June 28th, about the importance of fatherhood in Arkansas.

The first event for the day will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in West Little Rock, where Governor Hutchinson will talk about the impact fathers have on their children and what better dads can do for the community. Then, we’ll have a luncheon with remarks from former Arkansas basketball player and NBA Hall of Famer Sidney Moncrief. Following lunch, there will be multiple breakout sessions for guests to participate in.

That evening we’ll have another event at First Assembly of God in North Little Rock. That event starts at 5 p.m. and we’ll have a number of fun indoor and outdoor activities, networking opportunities, and food trucks for the guests. Sidney Moncrief will be there to give a short speech, along with Basketball Hall of Famer Ron Brewer and Pastor Rod Loy. Dads will be encouraged at this event to take the Arkansas Better Dad Challenge. At the end of the night, guests will have the chance to talk one on one with the local celebrities.

Both of these events are open to the public and completely free of charge. All you have to do is register online at www.arbetterdads.com/summit.

What are some other ways Arkansas Better Dads is providing resources and support to fathers?

Our programs follow our three initiatives: inspiration, instruction, and interaction.

Instead of using shame and guilt as tools for motivation, our goal is to inspire and challenge men all across Arkansas to take the steps to be a positive influence in their children’s lives. We want to tell dads, “Hey, no matter who you are or what kind of dad you’ve been in the past, you can always be better. And we’re here to help.”

Instruction is our primary initiative. Our programs are designed to provide information and community support for men in Arkansas who want to be better dads. Our programming for teaching dads comes in two ways –

1. Fatherhood training through small group Fatherhood Instruction.

2. The “Dad Talks” that happen on our website.

Interaction is the last initiative. We try to give dads in Arkansas low-cost opportunities to engage with their kids. We collaborate with community partners to create affordable events that center around serving as a family and having fun, so that dads can bring their kids out and spend quality time with them.

We encourage everyone to take the Arkansas Better Dad Challenge. The challenge is a series of commitments dads can make to themselves and to their families to be a better father every single day. There are ten core commitments, which are listed here, or you can find them on our website, along with a form to accept the challenge.

So tell us a little bit about why there’s a need for this kind of organization in Arkansas.

Studies show that a father’s presence and involvement can have lasting positive effects on that child’s wellbeing. According to the National Center for Fathering, the consequences of a child growing up without an actively engaged father are substantial. These children are:

· More likely to show aggressive behavior than children born to two-parent households

· Four times more likely to live in poverty

· More likely to abuse drugs and alcohol later in life

· Twice as likely to drop out of high school

These unengaged dads across America are not necessarily bad people – they just may not know how to be a good dad, either because their communities don’t support them or they themselves didn’t have a positive experience with their own father. That’s where we come in.

The Governor’s Summit on Fatherhood is coming up on Friday, June 28th, and you can register for that on www.arbetterdads.com/summit. Sounds like it’s going to be a great event that you won’t want to miss.