The annual princess ball is for girls ranging in age 4-14 years of age.

This is the chance for ALL Young girls to put on their beautiful dresses and tiaras.

Join us in an evening of pictures, dancing, and refreshments!

The Princess Ball proceeds will benefit F.A.C.S. ( fight against childhood starvation). F.A.C.S. Is an Arkansas nonprofit organization that is geared towards helping families that may be facing food insecurities.

For more information, click here!