LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The nation is still in disbelief after watching buffalo bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing in Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.



With front-row seats for the highly anticipated Bills v. Bengals game, Vandella Suico, like many others, was ready for the game. But not ready to see Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest

“It was a very eerie silence throughout the whole stadium. Nobody was talking. Everyone was just standing there. You could hear people around me praying,” Suico said.

As an ER nurse, Suico has worked on many traumatic incidents, but on Monday night, as a fan, her emotions were different from the stands of Paycor Stadium.

“The first thing I saw was the ambulance backing onto the field and then you see one trainer running as fast as she can with what looked like an AED,” Suico said.

She said, usually in her line of work, going from patient to patient, she doesn’t have time to debrief and talk about her feelings.

“So, I just think everybody should be able to speak on their experience because it’s a very scary thing to witness,” she said.

“Everybody was on the same page that this game should not be played,” Suico said.

Since Monday, Hamlin has taken monumental strides in recovery.

Saturday, Hamlin posted on social media for the first time since his collapse, thanking those for the prayers.