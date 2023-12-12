One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks Wednesday night through Thursday.



The Geminid Meteor Shower is the second most active meteor shower of the year, rivaling the Perseids in September. What’s better for the show this year is the New Moon is the day before on Tuesday. The night sky will be nice and dark for stargazers and those wanting to wish upon a shooting star.

Additionally, the radiant point for the Geminids is high at sunset, which means meteors can be spotted earlier. The radiant point is the spot where the meteors originate from in the sky.



The later in the night you look, the easier it is to see shooting stars. During the Geminids, some meteors can be seen as early as 10 p.m. CDT. The best viewing overall is from midnight to 2 a.m. CDT.

Fortunately, clouds during the day on Wednesday should clear after sunset. It will be mostly clear across the majority of Arkansas for the peak, ideal for those seeking out shooting stars.

The meteors in the Geminids are bright, fast, yellow and originate from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, according to NASA.

Most meteor showers come from comets. So what’s the difference? A comet is like a massive, dirty snowball made of ice and dust. Asteroids are primarily rock.

Meteoroids are pieces of asteroids & comets and are often along the size of a pebble. A meteor is the light phenomenon of a meteoroid burning up in Earth’s atmosphere – a shooting star.

The best places to view meteor showers in general are far away from city lights. Allow about 15 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the night sky.

As always, cloud cover or rain could ruin viewing of meteor showers and stargazing. Keep track of the latest forecast with the Arkansas Storm Team.