TONIGHT: The showers and thunderstorms will be out of Arkansas by 10 pm Tuesday night. Behind the storms, we will see a big drop in temperatures. A strong northwest wind 10-20 mph will cool temperatures into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and breezy. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s with sunny skies. A north wind of around 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Another cold one with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s, and afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds and a few showers will be possible in the evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the forecast looks wet! I have a rain chance for each day from Friday until next Tuesday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

