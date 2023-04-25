TUESDAY EVENING: Light to moderate showers become a bit more widespread through the night. This will likely linger through the early morning commute on Wednesday. Temperatures slip into the lower 50s. A few may drop to the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Rain may slack off a bit after the morning commute Wednesday. But skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures climb into the lower 60s. Then another wave of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will roll through Wednesday night.

A few of these storms could be on the stronger side across southwest Arkansas late in the afternoon Wednesday with perhaps some into the night. Damaging wind and hail will be the main risks there. But this should all remain well south of central Arkansas.

Off and on showers will linger into Thursday. But some sunshine will be possible as well. Highs reach the mid-60s. Then we will see drier conditions Friday, warming us into the lower 70s.