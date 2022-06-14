The upper level ridge that has brought summer-like temperatures will remain in control of our weather for now but some subtle changes are coming this weekend.
Continued warm and torrid overnight with lows only in the 70s with another blazing hot day Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s with heat indices creeping to or over 100°.
The ridge weakens a bit this weekend allowing a weak cold front to drop into Arkansas. While it’ll still be hot, highs will “only” be in the low to mid 90s but humidity levels will come down a bit.
The ridge builds back into the Mid South next week with highs nearing 100°.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.