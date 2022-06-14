The upper level ridge that has brought summer-like temperatures will remain in control of our weather for now but some subtle changes are coming this weekend.

Continued warm and torrid overnight with lows only in the 70s with another blazing hot day Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s with heat indices creeping to or over 100°.

The ridge weakens a bit this weekend allowing a weak cold front to drop into Arkansas. While it’ll still be hot, highs will “only” be in the low to mid 90s but humidity levels will come down a bit.

The ridge builds back into the Mid South next week with highs nearing 100°.