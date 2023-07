THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and very humid. Highs near 92. Heat index values between 95 and 108. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, very warm and muggy. Hit-or-miss storms, especially after midnight. Lows near 76. Wind: SSW 4-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Hot and humid with highs near 90. Heat index values between 95 and 105. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.