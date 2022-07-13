There are a few widely scattered small showers and weak thunderstorms this morning in Central and NE Arkansas. They will probably wrap up around 8:00. We are starting in the 70s and will get close to 90 at Noon with a high temperature of 93° today in Little Rock.

As the front moves into South Arkansas this afternoon, South Arkansas may see some strong to severe storms develop. Storms will pose a threat of strong wind.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be free of rain, but starting Saturday night a new system will be on its way to Arkansas which will bring rain chances Saturday night through Tuesday of next week.