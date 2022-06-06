West northwesterly flow aloft will continue to bring in upper level disturbances over the Mid South which means more waves of showers and thunderstorms mainly during the early morning through early afternoon time frame.

We’re expecting warm and muggy conditions overnight with lows around 70 and a partly sunny Tuesday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

This weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build into the Central Plains which will bring hotter and more humid weather and lower rain chances.