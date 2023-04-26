WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another wave of rain with some thunderstorm activity will roll through central Arkansas Wednesday evening. Most of this will be focused across central and south Arkansas before tapering off around sunrise Thursday morning. Temperatures slip into the mid-50s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: During the morning, a few spotty showers may still remain. Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s, especially over central and eastern Arkansas where some sun may come out in the midday and afternoon hours.

Though we warm up a bit more, there is still an area of low pressure nearby. This might spark a few scattered storms Thursday afternoon. Some small hail will be possible, though these will likely remain non-severe.

Rain and storms move out Thursday night, leaving us with partly cloudy skies Friday. Highs reach the mid-70s. Then a few showers return into Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.