A break from the rain is in the forecast for tonight with overnight temperatures in the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly with strong gusty winds and heavy rain, will roll across Arkansas Wednesday as highs reach the mid 80s.

A cold front will be headed for the Mid South Friday so expect rain chances will continue Thursday, Friday and early Saturday.

High pressure will initially bring warm and dry weather but heat and humidity will quickly build into Arkansas beginning early next week.