A large area of surface high pressure will keep the weather spectacular for the next several days. As the high moves east and southerly winds return, heat and some humidity will begin to return late this week through early next week.
In the upper levels, a ridge of high pressure will move eastward and keep rain chances at near zero through at least early next week.
