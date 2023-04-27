THURSDAY NIGHT: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for eastern Arkansas through 11 p.m. But most storms should move out by then. The primary risk with these storms will be large hail and damaging wind. For more information on this risk, click here.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Expect partly cloudy skies and perhaps some fog Friday morning. Temperatures slip into the lower 50s. Then during the day, we should remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We should warm up a good bit more than recent days, likely reaching the mid-70s.

Then heading into Saturday, some showers and storms return. Most of this will be during the morning hours, though some could linger over central and south Arkansas late in the day and evening. Temperatures likely reach the mid and upper 60s.

Beyond that, expect more sunshine on Sunday with breezy conditions. Highs reach the lower 70s again, and we should remain mostly dry early next week with highs in the lower 70s.