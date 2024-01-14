An incoming winter storm will bring snowfall accumulations to most of the state. Some areas will end up with significant amounts while dry air could limit totals in other spots. Regardless, roads will likely become dangerous. The extreme cold will also be dangerous to people and utilities.
Temperatures remain below freezing throughout the duration of the event. Snow will linger into Monday before tapering off into the afternoon. For more information on this upcoming winter storm, click here.
