TONIGHT: The large storm system that spun clouds into Arkansas Thursday will move out tonight. Skies will clear out and temperatures will drop into the mid 50s by Friday morning. East wind around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies coupled with a southwest wind will allow temperatures to warm into the mid 80s! I’m calling it hot because it will be more than 10° above average.

SATURDAY: Most of Saturday will be sunny, warm, and breezy. Saturday evening a cold front will push through Arkansas with thunderstorms along it. Severe weather will be possible within some of the stronger storms. More details in the latest Arkansas Storm Team weather blog.

SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures will move in behind the cold front. Sunday will be sunny and breezy with temperatures in the low 70s.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.