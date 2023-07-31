Shooting stars and supermoons take over the night sky this month. August starts and ends on a bright note with two full moons. What makes these moons “super” is they’ll appear a little larger & noticeably brighter. This is because the moon is at its closest point in orbit around Earth, called perigee.

The moon is 226,000 miles away from Earth on average at perigee, according to NASA. It is 253,000 miles away at its farthest point in orbit, called apogee.

Full moon above the clouds.

The second supermoon in August will be a blue moon. The name is not related to color, rather the expression “once in a Blue Moon,” referencing rarity. Two full moons in one month is not all that rare, however. A blue moon occurs every 2½ years on average, according to NASA. A blue supermoon occurs less often, around every eight years.

Bonus bit: A Blue Moon also refers to an extra (or fourth) full moon in a season, according to NASA.

The first full moon of the month will rise at 8:42pm Tuesday, August 1 in Little Rock.

The Blue Moon will rise 7:50pm Wednesday, August 30 in Little Rock.

There will be a fourth and final supermoon this year on September 29. It will rise 7:18pm in Little Rock.

Flatside Pinnacle near Perryville, Arkansas

You’ll want to find a spot away from city lights to check out the best meteor shower of the year – the Perseids – according to NASA. August 12th-13th will be best in 2023. A crescent moon will also make catching shooting stars easier this year.

Peaks mid-August annually

Around 50 to 100 shooting stars per hour

Best viewing: after 10pm to before dawn

As always, weather could make or break any stargazing plans. Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest.