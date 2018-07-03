Arkansas Statewide Headlines 7/3/18
Aaron Nolan brings your statewide headlines for Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018
More Stories
-
Law enforcement arrested Harold S. Otwell, 47, of El Dorado and…
-
President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton to speak with…
-
Five people died last week in Annapolis when a gunman opened fire in…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-