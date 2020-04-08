Arkansas State University lockdown lifted following shooting

JONESBORO, Ark.- A campus-wide lockdown has been lifted Wednesday morning after a shooting.

The university sent a campus alert just after 12:30 a.m. that a person had been shot on the 1200 block of University Loop.

At this time, it is unknown if the victim was a student. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Police have not made an arrest.

According to Region 8 News in Jonesboro, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse told our reporter that approximately 700 students are scattered across campus and that is why they asked all students to shelter in place.

To read more from Region 8 News, click here.