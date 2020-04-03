Arkansas State University employee tests positive for the coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark.- An employee with Arkansas State University has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an email sent Friday by Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, an employee said Thursday they had tested positive for the virus. The employee has been self-quarantined at home since being tested on March 19 and has been asymptomatic for several days, according to the email. The employee’s last day on campus was 14 days ago, Damphousse says in the email.

A student also informed University Housing that they had been tested Thursday for COVID-19. According to the email, they have not received their results, but the student is self-isolated. According to the email, the student has not interacted with anyone on campus since returning from Spring Break, officials say.

Arkansas State will begin screening on-campus employees via a questionnaire each day that they are on campus for work. Officials also ask that students who remain on campus will take part in the screening questionnaire as well. According to officials, the questionnaire will be required daily before anyone can log on to their on-campus computer or access the employee campus WiFi network.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been formally activated. Effective immediately until the EOC stands down, anyone on campus with a COVID-19 or other emergency concern is instructed to contact the EOC leadership via email at eoc@AState.edu.

Friday is the deadline for housing residents who do not need to live on campus for the remainder of the semester to check out.