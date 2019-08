JONESBORO, Ark. – The Dean B. Ellis Library clock tower at Arkansas State University will be lighted scarlet this evening in memory of Wendy Anderson, the wife of Coach Blake Anderson.

Scarlet represents the university’s victory signal. Arkansas State recognizes her life as a victory in countless ways, especially her love and courage.

The Arkansas State flag was also lowered to half-staff today, and will remain at half-staff until after services later this week.