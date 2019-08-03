Arkansas State Police host inaugural open house

1  of  2
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police held their first-ever open house to share the latest in law enforcement technology.
The public got to see first hand– the kind of equipment the state police uses on a daily
“We protect the communities we serve, we also love the communities, we just wanna make sure people can come out and see what we do for them” – Cpl. Liz Chapman/Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer.
K-9 officers, drones, swat equipment, patrol cars, and even a helicopter were all on display. After today’s great turnout they hope to make this a yearly event.

