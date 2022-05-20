FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Agents with the Arkansas State Police said a Faulkner County man they arrested Thursday is facing multiple charges tied to child pornography.

ASP officials reported that 40-year-old Eric Renard is facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Earlier in the day Thursday, agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Section conducted a search of a home in the 100 block of Cato Road in Sherwood.

The agents said they found multiple computers and wireless phones, all of which are going through forensic examinations.

Renard was booked into the Faulkner County Jail.

Agents said their investigation in the case is ongoing.