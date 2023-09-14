LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Here is the latest for the Arkansas Extraordinary Session of Sept. 14, the session’s fourth day.

As of 10:30 a.m. a number of bills have been sent to the governor after being passed by the House and Senate.

Senate Bill 1 transfers $710,612,508 into the state reserve fund. Senate Bill 3 prohibits the government from mandating a vaccination or immunization for coronavirus. The bill includes an emergency clause to make it go into effect immediately with the governor’s signature.

The legislation for Senate Bill 4 moved through House and Senate quickly and changes state law so school doors are not to be left unlocked during the school day but instead must be kept locked. The unlocked requirement was originally in keeping with fire codes. This bill also includes an emergency clause.

Senate Bill 5 adds students with disabilities to those eligible for the Educational Freedom Account program that is part of the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

Senate Bill 8 is the tax cut bill. It reduces the top income tax rate of those making up to $87,000 a year to 4.4% for individuals and 4.8% for corporations. It also provides an additional tax credit for those making under $103,600 a year for 2023.

Senate Bill 10 is the final version of the changes to the state Freedom of Information Act. It adds provisions to remove documents covering the governor and cabinet security arrangements from eligibility of FOIA searches. The legislature went through multiple versions of this bill to reach this final version.

A Senate bill presented Wednesday to extend the session to consider legislation to update the state’s law on crypto-mining failed on its floor vote.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to hold a signing ceremony at 11:30 a.m. A livestream of the bill signing will be available in the video player at the top of this page.