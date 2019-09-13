Arkansas Repertory Theatre extends Million Dollar Quartet through Oct. 13

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Arkansas Repertory Theatre’s production of Million Dollar Quartet will extend its run now through Oct. 13. Tickets are available online at TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

Million Dollar Quartet, a Tony Award-winning smash hit Broadway musical, is the current production in The Rep’s 2019 Season.

Based on the book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, Million Dollar Quartet chronicles the epic 1956 recording session of young rock ‘n roll stars Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

“It’s more than just a jukebox musical,” said Director Hunter Foster. “It’s a dramatic play. But, the music is still the star and by the end people are usually dancing in the aisles.”

Showcased hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

“All the music that audiences will hear is actually being played by the actors,” Foster said. “Most audiences can’t believe they are playing because they are so good! We’re bringing some of the best actor/musicians in the country to Arkansas.”

The Arkansas Rep cast includes Trent Rowland (Elvis Presley), Bill Scott Sheets (Johnny Cash), Skye Scott (Carl Perkins), Brandyn Day (Jerry Lee Lewis), Karack Osborn (Sam Phillips), Alyssa Gardner (Dyanne), Brian Wolverton (Jay Perkins) and David W. Lincoln (W.S. “Fluke” Holland).

The design and creative team includes Lauren T. Roark, costume designer; Erin Reed, associate costume designer; Adam Koch, set designer; Steven Royal, associate set designer; James Barry, music supervisor; Kirk Bookman, original lighting designer; Steve O’Shea, lighting designer; and Luke Mitchell, sound designer. The stage manager is Colin JB and Merit Glover is the assistant stage manager.

Tickets start at $20. Discounts are available for full-time students, season subscribers, seniors and military personnel. For complete information, visit TheRep.org.

Related Information

Tickets

May be purchased online at TheRep.org, by phone at (501) 378-0405 or by visiting the Box Office at 601 Main Street in Little Rock. Performances run now through Oct. 13.

Performance Dates, Times for Million Dollar Quartet

Regular Performances

Wednesdays-Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sept. 18-19, 25-26, Oct. 2-3, and Oct. 10

Fridays at 8 p.m., Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, and 11

Saturdays at 2 p.m., Sept. 28, Oct. 5, and 12

Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 5, and 12

Sundays at 2 p.m., Sept. 15, 22, 29, Oct. 6, and 13

Special Performances

Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., is an American Sign Language-interpreted performance

Special Events for Million Dollar Quartet

Post-Show Talk Back

Wednesday, Sept. 18, immediately following the performance

Stay after the performance for a complimentary discussion with members of the cast.

Upcoming Productions

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Dec. 4-29. More information is available at TheRep.org.

Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Arkansas Repertory Theatre was founded in 1976 with a mission to produce a diverse body of work intended to illuminate the human condition through great storytelling. Located in downtown Little Rock, The Rep is the largest non-profit professional theatre company in Arkansas. For information on the current season, visit TheRep.org.