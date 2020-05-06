Arkansas receives commitment from CDC to acquire 90,000 testing kits through May

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Big news today on the testing front as Arkansas got a commitment from the CDC to acquire 90,000 testing kits and swabs through the month of May.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said he wants to have 60,000 tests completed in the month of May.

Officials say they should be getting weekly deliveries from the CDC to the Department of Health who will then distribute those tests out to facilities and areas.

The daily average would need to significantly increase and give some context since the onset of this pandemic in Arkansas only 59,000 tests have been conducted. Early on it was supply issues but now with that not being the case, the state hopes to really ramp up testing.

“The eligibility requirements are pretty loose right now, anyone who has symptoms, anyone who has a history of exposure either through travel or through a contract with a known or suspected case, but also testing those as part of contact tracing and then, of course, we had our hospitals in surgical centers doing testing before elective surgical cases,” said Dr. Nate Smith from the Arkansas Department of Health.

“This is a great boost for us to have that commitment for that supply chain, not just for this month but for next month and on”, said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Also of note today there will be some guidance released later in the week for dentists to resume more routine procedures and that will go into effect on May 11.