Arkansas Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Summit goes online

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s one of the largest events in Arkansas dedicated to combatting drug abuse, and this year it’s going virtual.

The Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Summit typically takes place in Hot Springs and sees about 1,200 participants.

This year it’s all online but will be the largest to date, with over 1,300 people registered.

The Summit offers free training for law enforcement officers, medical professionals, pharmacists and educators on prescription drug abuse prevention and treatment.

The public is also welcome to attend at no cost.

The Summit will take place Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration can be done online or at the Arkansas Attorney General’s Facebook page.