Arkansas police chief takes pay cut for school security

PALESTINE, Ark. – The local police chief is taking matters into his own hands to find money to pay for a school resource officer in his district.

After being told they didn’t have the money, Palestine Chief of Police Blake Hudson took a 20 percent cut in his salary to make it happen.

One of his own part-time officers was then promoted to full-time school resource officer.

With two sons who attend the school, Chief Hudson says the pay cut is well worth it.

“I feel like as long as I can still provide for my family, why not take that cut so that I can do what needs to be done to make sure that the kids are protected in school,” Chief Hudson adds.

The superintendent says the school would not have had a resource officer this year or in the near future without Chief Hudson’s unselfish act.