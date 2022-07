FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Arkansas right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette was drafted 62nd overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Pallette missed all of the 2022 season with a elbow ligament injury that caused him to get Tommy John surgery.

In the 2021 season, Pallette had a 4.02 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 56 innings for Arkansas.