For the the first time this fall at Baum Walker Stadium, Arkansas baseball program will get a chance to see some different faces on the diamond.

The Razorbacks are slated to host the Texas Rangeres Instructional League team Wednesday night for a 6 p.m. nine-inning contest and Thursday for a 4 p.m. contest set to go seven innings.

Jaxon Wiggins is set to start on the mound Wednesday for Arkansas while Hagen Smith is slated to be the opening pitcher on Thursday

The Rangers are in the process of playing five games this week, having lost at Oklahoma State 8-1 on Monday and at Oklahoma 8-3 on Tuesday and finishing up with a game against TCU at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday.

It’s the first public viewing of Arkansas since the Red topped the Gray 3-1 in the Fall Classic on Sept. 30.

“It’s kind of interesting — the pitchers got after them tonight and our pitching has been good all fall, but our hitters have done a nice job, too,” Van Horn said. “I split the teams up today. Last few scrimmages, I loaded the team up and the loaded team smoked the other team, so the lineup can wear down pitchers if you have enough guys back-to-back-to-back, but pitching’s been great all fall, honestly.”

Arkansas lis likely to have transfers Jared Wegner and Caleb Cali in the lineup.

Wegner had a two-run homer and four RBIs in the Fall Classic while Cali also has sizzled with the bat all fall in intersquad scrimmages.

“Caleb Cali’s been unbelievable this fall,” Van Horn said. “I think he was hitting about .450, .500 going into today. I mean, he was dead on a 99-mile-an-hour fastball and fouled it straight back and he took a breaking ball. He’s been really good.”

The Rangers’ initial 50-man instructional league roster featured 30 pitchers, five catchers, seven infielders and eight outfielders with players ranging from ages 17 to 24.

Some of those, such as No. 3 overall 2022 NLB draft pick and former Vanderbilt star pitcher Kumar Rocker, have moved on to the Arizona Fall League.

Both games are free for fans to attend. Gates will open an hour before first pitch, and parking is free.

Food and beverage concessions will be available both games. No outside food and drinks are allowed except in the Hog Pen. Suites, loge boxes and Macke’s Bases Loaded Landing will be closed to the public.