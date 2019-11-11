Arkansas officials commemorate Veterans Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas officials are expressing their thanks to our nation’s past and present servicemembers on this Veterans Day.

Members of the Arkansas congressional delegation and also state officials released these statements:

“Happy Veterans Day to those in Arkansas and across the country who – along with their families – have served our great nation. We owe you a tremendous debt for protecting and defending our freedoms. Thank you for your service, today and every day.” U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR)

“America’s veterans gave the best years of their youth to defend their country, and many gave far more than that. It was a true honor to serve alongside these men and women in the Army and see their service and sacrifice firsthand. Today we recognize all our veterans, and their families, and remember the cause for which they fought.” U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

“Veteran’s Day is the day of the year that we stop and honor those who have worn the uniform and thank them for their commitment to the United States. Only 1% of the population serves in uniform. The least that the rest of us 99% can do is say thank you, attend a ceremony, educate our kids about the importance of our Constitution, and instill a sense of respect in the next generation for those who serve in the military. To all of our veterans, I thank you for your service.” U.S. Rep. French Hill (R-AR, Dist. 2)

“I’d like to say thank you to all our veterans today & for your time & service to our country. I would also like to thank the families of our veterans who also make sacrifices with their time, energy, and lives. Happy #VeteransDay from Stacy and I to our veterans & their families.” U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR, Dist. 1)

“Today, we honor all those who have answered the call of duty. Our veterans put country before self, and America remains a shining example of freedom because of those who serve in uniform—past, present, and future. To my fellow veterans, thank you and God bless.” U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR, Dist. 3)

“To every man and woman who has donned a uniform and defended America, thank you for your service. Our freedoms are secure because of your sacrifice.” U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR, Dist. 4)

“Today, we honor the brave members of our military who have served and are serving our nation. We must convey to the next generation the value we place on our veterans and their families for the sacrifices they make to protect the freedom we all enjoy. As a 23 year veteran in the United States Army Reserve, my family and I know firsthand of their sacrifices, and I say thank you to my fellow veterans.” Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin