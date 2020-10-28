Arkansas Natural Resource Commission receives $637,000 to improve drinking water

DALLAS, TX- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recently awarded the Arkansas Natural Resource Commission $637,000 to improve drinking water and provide assistance to underserved, small, and disadvantaged communities across the state. Those funds will be used by the state to carry out studies, projects, technical assistance, or other activities needed for public water systems to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Drinking water system consolidation studies will be a focus in what was funded. Drinking water systems, particularly those with limited resources, could face significant challenges in providing safe, reliable drinking water to their users at a reasonable cost. EPA encourages water systems to utilize partnerships to build capacity and enhance public health protection. Funding can also be used for conducting household water quality testing, including testing for unregulated contaminants.

“Ensuring all Americans have access to clean water is a top priority for this administration,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Through these grants, we are taking significant actions to modernize aging water infrastructure and reduce potential exposure to contaminants in drinking water in often underserved communities.”

EPA awarded this project under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN). Under the new Assistance for Small and Disadvantaged Communities states, tribes and territories are eligible to receive funding from EPA.