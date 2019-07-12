Arkansas National Guard Blackhawk helicopter makes ‘urgent’ landing in Texas, pilots not hurt

News
Posted: / Updated:

KETK Photo

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas National Guard Blackhawk helicopter made an unexpected landing in a field in Troup on Thursday, according to the owner of the property.

The helicopter suffered a transmission issue and landed out of caution.

Officials say the landing occurred at 4:30 p.m. The crew was flying to Austin to pick up an aircraft when the malfunction happened.

The pilots are uninjured and stayed in a neighbor’s home for the night.

Crew members are thankful to East Texans for their hospitality. Within 10 minutes of landing, they had ice-cold water and a place to sleep for the night.

The Arkansas National Guard has sent a maintenance team to evaluate the helicopter. It is intact and appears undamaged.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss