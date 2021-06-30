Arkansas National Guard begins preparations to send troops to US-Mexico border

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard has begun preparations to send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Governor Hutchinson made the decision to send troops after a call for support from fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas.

The Arkansas National Guard said they’re still in the planning phase and won’t be deploying soldiers until after July 25.

They said their mission there will be to provide maintenance support to the Texas National Guard.

The Arkansas National Guard said the initial deployment will include about 20 to 30 maintenance personnel, and they may add more personnel later, up to a total of 40.